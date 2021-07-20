Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $139.14 Million Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,139,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 187,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 15.71% of Chuy’s worth $139,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 113,338 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,883,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 369,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 98,775 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $664.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,175 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

