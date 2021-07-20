Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,414,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.18% of Duke Energy worth $130,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,180,888.00. Insiders sold a total of 76,828 shares of company stock worth $2,411,080 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.27. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

