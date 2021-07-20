Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 27,091 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,655,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,091 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.83% of McGrath RentCorp worth $133,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.24. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

