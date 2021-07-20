Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,932,584 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932,584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.46% of ViacomCBS worth $127,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.