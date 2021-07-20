Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 80,855 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,548,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,855 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 16.37% of Harmonic worth $129,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.