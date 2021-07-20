Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 940,997 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,549,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 940,997 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.29% of Steven Madden worth $132,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.