Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,817,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,416,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.21% of Olink Holding AB (publ) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

OLK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.