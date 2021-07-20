Primecoin Price Hits $0.0860 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $531,546.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,033,489 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

