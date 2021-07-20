PRIZM Price Down 22% Over Last 7 Days (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 22% against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $19.61 million and $813,215.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002530 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000132 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,804,765,433 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

