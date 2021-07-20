Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Shares Down 3.9%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.14 and last traded at C$19.19. Approximately 10,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 38,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.96.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Profound Medical to C$43.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$390.46 million and a P/E ratio of -10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 21.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.63.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Company Profile (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

