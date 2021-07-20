PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 363.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,902 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of PROG worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after buying an additional 230,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,897,000 after buying an additional 225,963 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRG opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRG. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

