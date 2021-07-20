Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $124.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Prologis traded as high as $128.85 and last traded at $128.46, with a volume of 59114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.78.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $686,317,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,550,000 after purchasing an additional 329,858 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

