PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 105.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 170,633 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.75% of PROS worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000.

Get PROS alerts:

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,646 shares of company stock worth $2,170,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.