ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,873 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 2.75% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJB. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 50,023 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 2,650.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short High Yield stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.