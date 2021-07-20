ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIB) Trading Up 2.6%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIB) were up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.87 and last traded at $97.12. Approximately 83,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 140,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.68.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.83.

