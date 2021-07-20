ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Up 21.3% in June

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 375,366 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 226,199 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 261,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 151,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $22,972,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 92.0% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 91,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 43,639 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.13.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

