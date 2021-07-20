ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 2.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.84. 2,240,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 83,180,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

