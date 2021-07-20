ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.72 ($23.20).

PSM stock opened at €16.14 ($18.99) on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €17.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

