Provoco Token (VOCO) Price Hits $0.0000

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Provoco Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Provoco Token has a market cap of $49,980.07 and approximately $45.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012120 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.63 or 0.00738511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

