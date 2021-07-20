PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Shares Down 8.5%

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)’s share price dropped 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 1,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag and material manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready mix concrete production; and mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

