PulteGroup (PHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PHM opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.13.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.21.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

