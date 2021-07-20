PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PumaPay has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $194,968.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012503 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.76 or 0.00749353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

