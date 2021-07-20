Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,066 shares during the quarter. Par Pacific comprises 0.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Par Pacific worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 130.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 84,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 72.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 393,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 88,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

PARR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,066. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

