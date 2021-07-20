Pundi X NEM Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $13,249.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00036376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00095377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00136229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,797.35 or 1.00376466 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,406,933,434 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

