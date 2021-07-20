PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $43.20

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.20, but opened at $46.75. PureTech Health shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 10 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.92% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.