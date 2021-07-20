PutinCoin Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $494,219.36 and $408.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,734.35 or 1.00116268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00032283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003344 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

