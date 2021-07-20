Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.40.

TSE BTO opened at C$4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$9.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Insiders sold a total of 89,641 shares of company stock valued at $558,468 in the last three months.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.