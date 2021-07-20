Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Repligen Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Repligen in a report released on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

RGEN opened at $199.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.08 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a twelve month low of $131.91 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.10.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,499 shares of company stock worth $5,741,548. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Repligen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

