Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Issued By Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.50.

Shares of LIF opened at C$46.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$23.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.37.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 79.14%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.