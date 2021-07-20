Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Lifted by Raymond James

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALS. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.56.

TSE ALS opened at C$15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.63 and a 12-month high of C$19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$659.93 million and a P/E ratio of -55.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.34.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.93%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

