Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Illumina, Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illumina in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

Shares of ILMN opened at $469.74 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,448 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.4% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 16,908 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.7% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,906 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 21.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,022 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,971 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

