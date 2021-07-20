Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Waters in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ FY2021 earnings at $9.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.80.

Shares of WAT opened at $362.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $373.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.58.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 9.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,497,000 after acquiring an additional 85,275 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Waters by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,203,000 after acquiring an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $128,787,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

