Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Issued By Beacon Securities

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Shares of DXT stock opened at C$6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The firm has a market cap of C$421.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$3.32 and a one year high of C$7.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.