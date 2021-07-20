Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Shares of C opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.43. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Citigroup by 545.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Citigroup by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

