Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$203.50.

TSE:FNV opened at C$188.25 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$222.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.96 billion and a PE ratio of 47.85.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.09 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.