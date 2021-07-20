Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lifted by Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NGD. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.03.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in New Gold by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in New Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 162,442 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 949,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 3,441.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,895,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in New Gold by 121.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 1,067,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.