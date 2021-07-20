Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

State Street stock opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.23. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in shares of State Street by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after buying an additional 84,023 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

