Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Shares of WAL opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $672,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $42,325,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74,318 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

