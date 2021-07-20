Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Sunday, July 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $672,000.00. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,107,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

