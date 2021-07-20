Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

WFC stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

