QANplatform One Day Trading Volume Reaches $520.00 (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. QANplatform has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $520.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QANplatform has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One QANplatform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012591 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.08 or 0.00755675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

QANplatform Coin Profile

QANplatform is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com . QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

QANplatform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

