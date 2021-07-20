Qbao (QBT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $38,647.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $367,015.28 and approximately $38,647.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.