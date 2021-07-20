Qcash (QC) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $69.88 million and $343.45 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00036503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00095640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00143623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,656.64 or 0.99683549 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

