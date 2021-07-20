QChi (QCH) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,923.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. QChi has a market capitalization of $568,069.63 and approximately $4,923.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QChi has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QChi Coin Profile

QChi (QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

