QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.520-$0.530 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.71.

QGEN opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

