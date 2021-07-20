QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $483.80 million-$483.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.99 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$ EPS.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.71.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

