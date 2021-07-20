QLC Chain (QLC) 1-Day Volume Hits $451,444.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $451,444.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00036136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00094534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00136054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,742.32 or 1.00550146 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

