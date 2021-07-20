Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Shares Down 6.1%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT) traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.92 ($0.01). 2,423,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 16,356,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £8.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (LON:QBT)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

