QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

QS stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,590,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,985,426. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion and a PE ratio of -60.44.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $4,045,043.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,929,745.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $1,463,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 453.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $668,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 237.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

