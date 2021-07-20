Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,931 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.17% of Quest Diagnostics worth $29,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,415,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,168. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

